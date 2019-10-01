WTF: Chris Weidman is delusional thinking he can beat Jon Jones and champ’s response

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman must be on something. He thinks he can beat Jon Jones…

It’s been a while since I can remember someone saying something so ridiculous. In fact what he said rivals Chuck Liddell’s infamous ‘one more title run’ comments after going 1-5 in the twilight of his UFC career. Having been knocked out four times in a row the former light heavyweight champion said he wanted one more title run. It was then that we realized how dangerous it can be when someone doesn’t know when it’s time to call it quits. We were right. Chuck was embarrassingly knocked out by long time rival Tito Ortiz when he foolishly came out of retirement.

My point is that former middleweight champion Weidman has gone 1-4 in his last 5 getting knocked out in all 4 of those losses. Doesn’t that scenario sound familiar? Chris was a good fighter that fell so hard we felt it. He doesn’t see that though and coming off of a KO loss to Jacare Souza he decided to tell the world that he has what it takes to beat light heavyweight champion Jon Jones – which unsurprisingly got a chuckle from Jones.

Weidman is scheduled to make his light heavyweight debut on October 18th at UFC on ESPN 6.