Report: UFC releases you know who

I would like to say we did not tell you so, but we did. Before you accuse us of Clickbait let me reassure you that is not the case. I tried three times to put this fighter’s name in the headline and just couldn’t do it. If this is true it is the end of an era.

When a TMZ video recently surfaced of BJ Penn getting knocked unconscious and flattened on the concrete we saw the UFC release train coming down the tracks. It was a stark contrast to the once seemingly undefeatable Hawaiian we all knew and loved. The guy Anderson Silva thought was the greatest of all time at one point. Times have changed so much.

Couple that street knock out with his record-setting losing streak and then ask yourself is it really a surprise that the trigger was pulled on his release.

Here is what was tweeted earlier and to be honest we hope that Bellator does not sign him so he doesn’t suffer more damage.

Per @danawhite the @ufc has officially released @bjpenndotcom He had said a while back Penn would not fight for UFC any longer — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) September 26, 2019

What do you think? Is this a good thing? Are we wrong for thinking it is?