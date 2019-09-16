WATCH: Cain Velasquez looked incredible in pro wrestling this weekend

Joe Rogan once called former UFC heavyweight king Cain Velasquez the best heavyweight fighter ever. After watching the big man compete in a AAA pro wrestling event this weekend the same might eventually be said about him in this sport.

Cain debuted at the TripleMania XXVII event in August of this year and his performance there was well received including praise from Dave Meltzer, teammate Daniel Cormier, and this writer right here. He seemed a natural.

A few users on Twitter graciously posted some clips of Velasquez from this weekend’s action. It is mind blowing to think he is new to the sport and if this performance is any indication I think it’s safe to say that WWE might come knocking soon.

Cain Velasquez as WWE champ? Stranger things have happened. Just ask Ken Shamrock.

Check it out.

Cain Velasquez with a fucking cutter.



Unbelievable. #InvadingNY



pic.twitter.com/DsaJaojPLi — Get The Tables (@GetDaTables) September 16, 2019