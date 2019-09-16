Justin Gaethje feels he is up to Russian challenge

After Justin Gaethje knocked out Cowboy Cerrone on Saturday night at UFC Fight Night 158 we got an interesting post fight callout from him.He is now 3-0 with knockout wins over James Vick, Edson Barboza, and Cerrone as previously mentioned. It was only a matter of time before he started throwing out big names.

After he knocked out Cowboy he took to the mic and he called out lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. It’s unlikely that Nurmagomedov would be next for Justin since the Russian has Tony Ferguson waiting in the wings. Hey – it’s MMA and crazier things have happened.

Here’s the callout from Gaethje: