Ken Shamrock talks Impact, his future, WWE relationship, Lesnar, Angle, and more

The pro wrestling program Impact! (formerly NWA-TNA) elevated guys like Bobby Roode, AJ styles, Samoa Joe, and Jay Lethal to main event status where they would feud with marquee stars like Kurt Angle, Jeff Hardy, and Sting. Then the old big money WCW/WWE crew started filtering in like Hogan, Flair, Nash, Foley, RVD, and Hall and that’s kind of where the TV ratings began to spiral.

Things are looking up though because the company will now air on AXS TV which is sure to breathe life in to a company which was near death at times.

One man who hopes to help them continue growing is Former WWE Intercontinental Champion and UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock. The legend spoke with Chris Van Vliet about a myriad of topics which included Kurt Angle, Brock Lesnar, and his relationship with WWE to name a few. (Video below excerpts)



Right now the one thing in front of me is obviously Moose and being able to take care of business with that. Then I think after we do that, we’ll take a look and see whether or not there’s more for us to do here at Impact. I like what I see so far. The way I’ve been treated has been awesome. So yea I’m definitely interested at maybe looking at something a little bit deeper. We have to see where everything kind of lands after these two shows.

He finally touched on why we haven’t seen him on WWE TV during their reunion specials. He was a big part of the Attitude era and his exclusion from them was baffling.



I don’t know if there is a relationship. I know I was there and I know that I was able to be part of something special. I just don’t know if there was ever a relationship because even after I left, it almost felt like I was the black sheep. Once I left [I was] never mentioned again. No credit given, no highlights or anything shown. Nobody speaks of it. I don’t know, it’s just weird, it’s just gone.

Even when they did this Raw reunion and these other reunions, it’s like why wouldn’t I have been there? I don’t understand that. I don’t know who I pissed off or what kind of bridges were blown up. I thought I did everything on a very professional level.

He discussed a match with WWE legend and former Impact! champion Kurt Angle.

That’s a dream match for me, it really is. I respect Kurt. If you know Kurt’s history, that guy was a stud mentally and physically. He was just one of those kind of guys that I could get behind. Having a match with him would really be an honor.

He was also asked about Brock Lesnar and a potential wrestling match-up.



He’s a beast. He’s a guy that I would enjoy wrestling also because you look at him and you’re just like this dude is a megastar. For me to share the ring with him would be an absolute honor.

Check out the full interview below.