Tim Kennedy lights a fire with ‘masculinity’ comments about recent shootings

Former UFC star Tim Kennedy just lit up Fox and Friends with comments about the reason behind the increasing number of mass shootings. He believes that society not having enough masculinity is responsible and this is igniting social justice keyboard warriors. Reading the headline alone probably sent most straight to the comments sections before reading the article. That’s how trigger worthy these comments are.

Essentially it echoes former WWE wrestler Matt Striker’s comments that bullying is being reported more as an issue nowadays because alpha males are not allowed to be men.

“Everyone is different but men have to be men”, he said.

His point is basically that by keeping boys medicated and not letting them do boy things like climb trees, run around, or be busy in a classroom, and things of that nature that society is affecting their growth as men. Tim is very opinionated and not shy about voicing his thoughts. Obviously.

On Fox & Friends, a former UFC fighter & military sniper says mass shootings happen because "there's not enough masculinity" in America, and we're "stunting" boys' ability to protect the rest of us by telling them to avoid danger & take ADHD meds: "You have to let boys be boys." pic.twitter.com/CEsDAOjZHx — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) August 8, 2019