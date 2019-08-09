Joshua gets shot at redemption with December 7th rematch against Ruiz

It appears former heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua May get his shot at redemption sooner than later.

It’s being reported that the man who dethroned him earlier this year will gladly give him the rematch. Current WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight king Andy Ruiz Jr has agreed to a December 7th showdown with Joshua in Saudi Arabia.

What this fight will tell us is whether or not Anthony Joshua has mentally recovered from the TKO loss. Ruiz beat him soundly and in doing so derailed one of the biggest hype trains in modern boxing. This is a must win for the former champ.

Here’s what Joshua tweeted earlier:

Neutral grounds – LETS GO – Dec 7th, time to be 2X – 258MGT 👑 pic.twitter.com/cNOJV3QkYX — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) August 9, 2019