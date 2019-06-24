VIDEO: BKFC 6 Lobov vs Malignaggi highlights

This weekend we saw a dare we say shocking outcome of the main event bout on the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships 6 card.

Artem Lobov crushed any hopes of a Conor McGregor vs Paulie Malignaggi grudge match by defeating Paulie via unanimous decision. Lobov was considered a stepping stone to the McGregor vs Malignaggi fight and given virtually no chance by most fans on social media. We would bet money those tweets have since been replaced to save face. Just saying.

Paulie was a former multi weight class boxing champion and Lobov had just gone 2-5 in the UFC. On paper Malignaggi should have won the striking exchanges but the exact opposite happened and Lobov shocked viewers.

The five round affair wasn’t the most exciting but it wasn’t bad. Check out the highlights and judge for yourself.