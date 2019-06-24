PIC: Chris Leben’s face was wrecked after BKFC6 loss

Chris Leben is a fighter.

Anyone who knows Leben or has spoken with him like I have has heard the fight in his voice. He has overcome personal demons, come back from the brink of defeat to snatch victory, and persevered where others have withered. His spirits seem to stay high in the face of adversity and it was no different after losing to Dakota Cochrane on Saturday at Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships 6.

His face was pretty battered and he shared a close-up of the damage on Instagram. Ouch!