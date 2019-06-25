Incredibly Fake True Stories: Christa Jacobson

Welcome to another edition of Incredibly Fake True Stories! Finally the greatest series of all time on ProMMANow is back! The hyperbolic self praise! The frauds and fantasies! The…the…

Let’s just get on with it, eh?

DISCLAIMER: We only report on things that can be confirmed or have been researched and reported by other sites already with references.

This one gets murky. Hang on tight.

Today we take a look at an obscure example of ‘let’s cosplay’ as a samurai model or is that a glam ninja? At first glance it’s hard to tell.

The name in question is Anshu Christa Jacobson. She is transgender and for some reason the transgender concept is still weird to a thankfully shrinking number of people. The vast majority is more concerned that the individual is practicing something untested with no lineage and calling themselves a master. Oh, and the master apparently barely practices said style. Classic.

It doesn’t help that Christa has a book about Ninjitsu that was called out by Bullshido and other sources for its plagiarism of Wikipedia, Black Belt Magazine, and many more that they discovered just as quickly a they could. They also found a book called ‘The Art of the Nude’ where she features her naked male form and breast implants prominently instantly giving trolls ammunition for vicious keyboard warrior takedowns. Come on guys…aren’t we passed this? Don’t look if you don’t want to see it and for God’s sake don’t judge.

BUT…

Christa’s occupation is listed as ‘Escort’ in several places and that ticked off a lot of traditional martial artists. A LOT. Contrary to the internet trolling traditional dojos most of those schools have solid fundamental rules and guidelines and frown on one of their own possibly and we stress possibly being a sex worker. This article has a lot of things that walk the line. Holy crap. Sorry Jack.

Chris Brooks aka Chris Jacobson aka Christa Jacobson teaches “Budo Ryu Ninjitsu” which is impressive because most people making up a style have pretty much used up all of the ‘Ryu’ and ‘Budo’ name combinations already.

As far as authenticity and legitimacy go, Christa’s problems start almost before they can begin. Her actual martial arts background consists of a first degree black belt in American Kenpo earned from an American teacher, and a distance learning second degree black belt in Stephen Hayes Toshindo. Yeah, that’s right…American instructors, American martial arts, and no direct ties to Japan.

Martial Arts Frauds and Fakes (link at the bottom) uncovered these juicy tidbits.

Anshu Christa Jacobson claims to be a 4th soke under a Murakami Kosei who she claims is or was the 3rd Soke of Kosei Ryu Kempo and trained her in the arts of Kosei-ryu Kempo. Jacobsen says that her Koka Ryu Kempo system is a traditional Japanese system and 90 percent of the system is Kosei Ryu Kempo (whatever all that is supposed to mean). She also claims to be the only non-Japanese to receive a Menkyo Kaiden (the highest level license that exist in Japanese martial arts) and Sokeship (inheritor/grandmaster) of a koryu bujutsu/ninjutsu tradition. – Martial Arts Frauds and Fakes

All of that and as far as the researchers on Bullshido can find – Christa has never left Kansas City. Incredible.

Christa says she has authentic Japanese scrolls passed down from real Japanese masters, authentic being the key, but when fact checked they were recreations bought on EBAY. Do people think their claims can’t be disputed in this day and age? All it takes is a little digging to unravel a lie.

Another fact that wasn’t overlooked was that the “dojo” Christa practices in looks suspiciously like a garage. Nothing wrong with that but someone with the credentials Jacobson claims would surely have a very large enrollment and at least be in a real school. Her claims of legitimacy would rope in enough to make a living. You know what at this point let’s just move on.

Christa’s true martial arts background reportedly consists of a first degree black belt in American Kenpo earned from an American teacher. There isn’t anything bad about American instructors unless you claim to have a direct Japanese lineage. She has a certificate or something relating to being a “ninja” from Stephen Hayes and his ‘Toshindo’. It was a distance learning course. There you go folks. The works of a master.

In summary. This master of a made up martial art’s biggest accomplishment is a black belt in Kenpo from somewhere and a distance learning course from an American Ninja. Don’t even get us started on the validity of ninjas. Thanks Hollywood.

The kicker is that it is not male martial artists who seem to be the most angry. It’s the women if you do a little digging. This person who identifies as a woman is reportedly an escort, lies about lineage, and has more holes in their story than maybe even Frank Dux. That’s impressive Christa.

Frank Dux is a fraud. A proven fraud. Did we mention Dux is a fraud. Look it up or watch ThePinkMan’s video on YouTube. As a matter of fact just read this…

https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=1&cad=rja&uact=8&ved=2ahUKEwj5j5ytqYXjAhWkp1kKHRQBDOoQFjAAegQIABAB&url=https%3A%2F%2Fprommanow.com%2F2017%2F08%2F18%2Fhow-math-defeats-frank-dux-and-his-kumite-stories%2F&usg=AOvVaw0I1wYrVipzkVHtSb-Qjw_s

There are plenty of exposed frauds like Sin The and George Dillman. Let’s keep the number manageable. Too many and people start to question everyone.

That’s it for today. Be good people.

Link to Martial Arts Frauds and Fakes