Flair might be in trouble with the IRS again

Pro wrestling Hall of Famer Ric Flair has an outstanding $280,000 tax bill according to a report by The Daily Mail (via lordsofpain.net).

According to the site’s report The Georgia Department of Revenue and the Internal Revenue Service both have notices of liens on Flair’s property. The house that Flair lives in right now is not owned by The Nature Boy so it cannot be used in the claims.

The documents reveal that Ric owes the feds $239,871 on his earnings from 2016 – 2018 and $38,703 to the state if Georgia.

