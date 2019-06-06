WWE Super Showdown: Kofi Kingston vs Dolph Ziggler Preview

Not so long ago WWE mid-carders Dolph Ziggler and Kofi Kingston were aimlessly wandering from one of the minor titles to another one. Ziggler did have a high-profile run in 2012-13 but that resulted in a rather underwhelming heavyweight championship run. Kofi, on the other hand, was a notable name in the mid-card switching between US, Intercontinental and tag-team championships.

However, sometime around 2018 things started changing for the two. WWE for a long time had talked about inclusivity and charity. The company pushed the women’s division with the coat of promoting equality. That was when fans started pointing out that the company had not had an African WWE champion.

This resulted in Kofi, who was having a very strong run as a part of the New Day, getting a lot of attention from the WWE universe. The company acknowledged the universe’s voice and created the set-up of Kofi Mania. That resulted in the epic and high-on-emotion WrestleMania 35 match between him and Daniel Bryan. After a much heated back and forth leading up to the match, Kofi finally had his moment and became the first ever African-born WWE champion.

Dolph Ziggler, on the other hand, spent his time in the company serving as a stepping stone to strong debutants. He was involved in some high-profile feuds but they led him from nowhere to nowhere. It was around this time when even fans had given up on him. That is when he came out with a strong promo in late 2017, complaining about the kind of treatment he had received both from the fans and the company. This was followed by a few more random feuds.

This weekend, Ziggler returned with the same power promo to talk about his treatment. He voiced his frustration and got attention from the fans as well as the champion, Kofi Kingston. So this Friday at SuperShowdown when the two lock horns, it can very well mark the beginning of a new feud between two superstars who had to spend an insane amount of time to earn their shots in the main-event slots.

Super Showdown will be Live and Exclusive on Friday, 7th June 2019 on SONY TEN 1 & SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 3 & SONY TEN 3 HD (Hindi) and SONY SIX & SONY SIX HD Channels (Tamil & Telugu) 10:30 PM onwards.