Alexander Gustafsson has been close to wearing UFC gold on multiple occasions but never so close as his decision loss to Jon Jones at UFC 165. He has been hit or miss since then and after Saturday’s loss to Anthony Smith he has called it quits.

After he announced his retirement people were quick to respond with praise including heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier who posted this classy response.

Alex, you will forever be one of the biggest players in my journey. We’ve agreed, we have argued and bickered, but ultimately you made me better. You made the sport better. You are a warrior and will be truly missed! @AlexTheMauler #ufc192 #mauler #sweden 🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/jrMIWcbZT2 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) June 3, 2019

If you really are retired we echo these sentiments.