VIDEO: The story of Matt Hughes

Former UFC welterweight champion Matt Hughes was once considered the greatest to ever do it at 170 pounds. GSP came along and took that title along with the belt but Matt’s legacy lives on.

More recently, Hughes was involved in a car collision with a train that left him with some serious personal challenges to overcome. It has been a bumpy road since then to say the least for the former welterweight king.

It is Christmas for mixed martial arts fans this week as the UFC has been releasing special after special on their YouTube channel. One of those specials is on Matt and how he helped shape the UFC into what it is today. Give this a watch because it’s worth your time.