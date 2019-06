When Anthony Joshua fell to Andy Ruiz Jr this weekend it stunned a whole lot of people. The ‘Drake Curse” has half jokingly been blamed because if Drake visits someone before a fight they lose.

Or so they say.

Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh has a very pointed message about a potential visit from Drake.

If drake ever tries visit my gym he's getting roundhoused pic.twitter.com/F0brI34Ovo — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) June 2, 2019

Run Drake run!

ROADHOUSE…