World’s Lethal Martial Arts Style That You Should Know﻿

Since time immemorial, human beings have been practicing survival skills so they can defend themselves. The Neanderthals discovered the sticks and stones for the defense that were now used as deadly and powerful martial arts. Thus, in this article, you will learn some of the deadly martial arts styles over the years. The list includes the modern and classic styles that everyone is familiar with.

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

BJJ or Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is known worldwide due to the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s winner Royce Gracie.

Gracie is renowned for defeating larger enemies who are experts in other martial arts styles. But in BJJ, it is advantageous for smaller fighters to win the game since it emphasizes more on ground fighting.

Eskrima

Eskrima, Kali, or Arnis is the traditional fighting sport of the Philippines and it gives emphasis on hand to hand combat. This is a weapon-based fight match which uses the bladed weapons, knives, sticks, and other improvised weapons.

During the Spanish invasion, Arnis was prohibited in the Philippines. However, it still exists today because the Filipinos were able to disguise it as a form of dance.

Kung Fu

Kung Fu is named as the oldest style of hand-to-hand combat. It originated in China and it has been practiced for hundreds of years. The Chinese warriors used Kung Fu as a form of defense and offense.

The general type of Chinese martial arts is considered as Kung Fu. Indeed, there are Kung Fu variations that are available today. However, they all share the same principle which is to attack the enemy with power and speed.

Chinese monks are known to be masters of Kung Fu. They use this to shape their minds and bodies to be a lethal weapon of war even without using any kind of weapons.

Line

Line is the abbreviation of Linear Infighting Neural Override Engagement which was used by the US Marine Corps in the 1990s. This technique features lethal warfare which combines various martial arts styles include ‘hip-throws’.

Ninjutsu

The Ninjutsu is one of the popular martial arts styles in the pop culture which is linked to the term ‘Ninja’. This style can be traced back to feudal Japan. It focuses on the assassination, espionage, and warfare. Ninjas in Japan were usually referred to as hinin or non-humans.

Thai Boxing or Muay Thai

The Art of Eight Limbs in Thailand is popular around the world for its use of knee and elbow strikes. Thailand has faced conquest and violence in the past, that's why it is no surprise that this self-defense would ultimately emerge. According to studies, this style can be traced back to the Siamese Revolution in 1932.

Vale Tudo

The Vale Tudo is less popular than any other Brazilian martial arts. This is considered as a full combat sport which means ‘anything goes’ in the literal sense. The Vale Tudo consists of rules from various martial arts and it has limited rules. The majority of the fights are held on the ground. Indeed, the Vale Tudo is dangerous and brutal that it often captures the attention of the media.