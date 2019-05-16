Chael says young fighters shouldn’t copy Miocic and use facts

The title isn’t click bait. It’s real.

Recently the news has been full of headlines concerning heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and will he/won’t he give former champ Stipe Miocic a rematch. It looks like that fight will indeed go down after some initial resistance from Cormier. According to Chael Sonnen it’s a miracle.

Sonnen recently put out a video in his popular Bad Guy Inc series detailing why using the facts and getting your way is unique. He even goes as far as to tell up and coming fighters to use caution when quoting facts. We’ll let the bad guy explain…

Will Miocic be able to reclaim the title? No one but Jon Jones has been able to stack up with Cormier. Big winners like those at acepokies and double weight division champs in MMA are hard to find.

United States of America casinos can offer some large payouts on UFC fights. Who would you place your money on in the Cormier vs. Miocic rematch?