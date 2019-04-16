Wait what? Rockhold says he’s the dude to dethrone Jones

Game of Jones. Take the Iron Jones. Another Game of Thrones reference folks. Get used to it since season 8 premiered this past Sunday.

Former UFC and Strikeforce middleweight champion Luke Rockhold is never afraid of using the media as a platform to speak his mind. Rockhold can be one of the biggest trash talkers in the sport at times and if you don’t believe us just watch his legendary back and forth banter with Michael Bisping.

His latest boast is that he can do what no one else has figured out how to do – beat UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. Here’s what he said on The MMA Hour about it (video below)…

I don’t believe there’s a man in the world who can compete with me on the ground. I don’t believe Jon is that polished on the feet. I think he adjusts, I think he’s tactical. I think I have the skills to beat him there, I have the skills to beat him on the ground, and I think the wrestling is pretty much nullified, I don’t really think it plays much of a factor.

Do you think Luke will do well at 205 or will it be more of the same hit and miss UFC record we have seen? Check out all of what he had to say…