Charles Manson might be dead but his infamy will never die. A cult leader who was charged with multiple counts of first degree murders and conspiracy to commit murder he will continue to be the subject of study and discussion for years to come. But did you know he could do karate?

In this old video Manson goes absolutely mental and shows off what we think is some form of martial arts on par with “ninja” Ashida Kim. It’s terrifyingly awesome to watch. Just see for yourself…