The night is dark and full of UFC 236 suspensions

There were two wars in the main and co-main event spots at UFC 236 this past Saturday. Unfortunately that means suspensions are rampant.
Did you like the article title? A Game of Thrones reference for an MMA piece on suspensions. Give me some props homies.
MMAFighting was able to provide the entire list of suspensions and the word ‘indefinite’ was thrown around way too much for my taste.
Two notable indefinite suspensions belong to Max Holloway and Kelvin Gastelum. Max lost to Dustin Poirier in the main event and Kelvin was defeated by Israel Adesanya but the victors didn’t escape the list. They each received 45 days for their efforts.
Check out the full list below.
- Max Holloway: Indefinite suspension pending CT scan results; 45-day mandatory
- Kelvin Gastelum: Indefinite suspension pending CT scan results; 60-day mandatory
- Dwight Grant: 180-day suspension or clearance on right distal bicep; 30-day mandatory
- Jalin Turner: 180-day suspension or clearance on right knee; 30-day mandatory
- Wilson Reis: 180-day suspension or clearance on left foot; 45-day mandatory
- Dustin Poirier: 45-day suspension
- Israel Adesanya: 45-day suspension
- Eryk Anders: 45-day suspension
- Boston Salmon: 45-day suspension
- Matt Frevola: 30-day suspension
- Zelim Imadaev: 30-day suspension
- Max Griffin: 30-day suspension
- Belal Muhammad: 30-day suspension
- Curtis Millender: 30-day suspension
- Andre Soukhamthath: 30-day suspension
- Randy Costa: 30-day suspension
- Brandon Davis: 30-day suspension
- Khalil Rountree: 7-day suspension
- Alan Jouban: 7-day suspension
- Nikita Krylov: 7-day suspension
- Ovince Saint Preux: 7-day suspension
- Alexandre Pantoja: 7-day suspension
- Khalid Taha: 7-day suspension
- Montel Jackson: 7-day suspension
- Poliana Botelho: 7-day suspension
- Lauren Mueller: 7-day suspension
