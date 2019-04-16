The night is dark and full of UFC 236 suspensions

There were two wars in the main and co-main event spots at UFC 236 this past Saturday. Unfortunately that means suspensions are rampant.

Did you like the article title? A Game of Thrones reference for an MMA piece on suspensions. Give me some props homies.

MMAFighting was able to provide the entire list of suspensions and the word ‘indefinite’ was thrown around way too much for my taste.

Two notable indefinite suspensions belong to Max Holloway and Kelvin Gastelum. Max lost to Dustin Poirier in the main event and Kelvin was defeated by Israel Adesanya but the victors didn’t escape the list. They each received 45 days for their efforts.

Max Holloway: Indefinite suspension pending CT scan results; 45-day mandatory

Kelvin Gastelum: Indefinite suspension pending CT scan results; 60-day mandatory

Dwight Grant: 180-day suspension or clearance on right distal bicep; 30-day mandatory

Jalin Turner: 180-day suspension or clearance on right knee; 30-day mandatory

Wilson Reis: 180-day suspension or clearance on left foot; 45-day mandatory

Dustin Poirier: 45-day suspension

Israel Adesanya: 45-day suspension

Eryk Anders: 45-day suspension

Boston Salmon: 45-day suspension

Matt Frevola: 30-day suspension

Zelim Imadaev: 30-day suspension

Max Griffin: 30-day suspension

Belal Muhammad: 30-day suspension

Curtis Millender: 30-day suspension

Andre Soukhamthath: 30-day suspension

Randy Costa: 30-day suspension

Brandon Davis: 30-day suspension

Khalil Rountree: 7-day suspension

Alan Jouban: 7-day suspension

Nikita Krylov: 7-day suspension

Ovince Saint Preux: 7-day suspension

Alexandre Pantoja: 7-day suspension

Khalid Taha: 7-day suspension

Montel Jackson: 7-day suspension

Poliana Botelho: 7-day suspension

Lauren Mueller: 7-day suspension