There were a lot of ups and downs at UFC 236 this past Saturday.

Featherweight champion Max Holloway missed out on becoming the interim lightweight title holder. Dustin Poirier announced his return to form by playing spoiler for Max’s dream and taking it instead. Israel Adesanya lived up to the hype by capturing the interim middleweight championship by out pointing Kelvin Gastelum.

Check out the sneak peak of the popular ‘The Thrill and the Agony’ video series for the event.