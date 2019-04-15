Media Monday: Ain’t no Rockhold got time for Smith

Former UFC middleweight champion and former Strikeforce middleweight champion Luke Rockhold just isn’t feeling it. We’re referring to a potential bout with former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith. It doesn’t interest him. At all.

See, Luke made some negative comments about Anthony Smith and Thiago Santos that didn’t sit well with Smith. He publicly boasted he would essentially kill Rockhold even if a fight occurs in a Wal-Mart parking lot. We’re not joking.

Rockhold spoke with TMZ Sports and kept the beef going.