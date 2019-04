Lyoto Machida may be the only Brazilian in the world capable of being cordial to Chael Sonnen.

The pair will headline the Bellator 222 card which takes place in New York on June 14th. Also on the card is McGregor pal Dillon Danis taking on Max Humphrey.

Machida surprisingly said he respected ‘The Bad Guy’ and Sonnen was a little subdued. Check out the press conference in full.