With all of the drama surrounding Tony Ferguson’s personal life and his constant beef with Khabib Nurmagomedov dominating the headlines – we bet you never thought ‘ninja turtle’ would pop up.

Well it has.

Ferg daddy posted a video we wish we could explain. Is this him being serious? Is it proof he has finally lost it? He posted edited together clips of what appears to be dancing, drunken capoeira and basic ninja turtling.

Watch it and you tell us if it’s serious or not.



Excited to be working w/ new companies. Time to update the Image & bring in that โ€œFresh Contentโ€ ๐Ÿ•ถ Stay Tuned Crew, For A2 ๐ŸŽถ โžก๏ธ https://t.co/rIfgvTlm7I ๐Ÿ™ -XTA- Hometeam ๐Ÿ‘ฃ ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ๐Ÿ†๐Ÿ‡ฒ๐Ÿ‡ฝ pic.twitter.com/R3rVXxRYTJ — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) April 8, 2019