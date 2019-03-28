Jones and Nunes will defend at UFC 239

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will take on challenger Thiago Santos at UFC 239 on July 6 in Las Vegas. This comes from an ESPN report.

Much like Woodley and Lawler this bout has been verbally agreed to and not officially signed.

Also on the car is women’s bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes vs former champ Holly Holm in the co-main event slot. This is the first bantamweight title defense for Amanda since dethroning featherweight queen Cyborg and becoming a champ champ in the process.

Initially thanks to a little trolling from Jones we thought we would be getting a heavyweight bout with Stipe Miocic. Now we know it was Jon having a bit of fun but it got us talking about it.

Who do you think will win these championship bouts?