ZEN: Watch Jack Black and Chris Hemsworth’s THOR workouts side by side

I mean…

We love actors Jack Black and Chris Hemsworth for a number of reasons. The biggest one is their sense of humor and it’s on full display here as they go get their sweat on in the gym.

Many MMA fighters have tried this THOR workout that Chris used to get ready for the Marvel film by the same name. Each one has said it is extremely difficult and one of the hardest to complete all the way through. We tried it and we couldn’t walk the next day.

I mean…

Watch Jack do it hilariously side by side with Hemsworth and laugh with us.