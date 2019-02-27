Derrick Lewis thinks former champ is ‘weakest’ fight for him

Hot balls y’all.

UFC heavyweight Derrick “Hot Balls” Lewis is slowly becoming a fan favorite. He is 12-4 in the organization but it’s not his victories that are necessarily growing his fanbase.

His charisma is off the charts and his willingness to speak frankly to anyone is a big part of it. When he was recently asked about his upcoming March 9th bout with former champ Junior Dos Santos he did not hold back. The word ‘weak’ may or not have been thrown around quite a bit.

Check out what he had to say…

