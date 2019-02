From challenging Joe Rogan to a bareknuckle fight and recently threatening to destroy him, conspiracy theorist extraordinaire Alex Jones has apparently buried the hatchet with the longtime UFC commentator and comedian and has returned as a guest on his podcast. Topics of discussion will certainly include Jones’s Sandy Hook troubles and we’ll see if Rogan confronts him on air about the recent things he has said about him, even bringing Joe’s family into it.

