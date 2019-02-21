Fedor’s magical sweater is back and this time folks you can own one

My editor Jack Bratcher is a prophet.

He first started tracking the Russian magical sweater of MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko when he posted this article back in 2009. Even then he could see its magnificence…

Then it resurfaced in 2011 and he tracked it down again…

So when rumors surfaced it was back he had to investigate. What he found was something on par with discovering actual, sharable proof that Bigfoot exists. Except this time it was on Amazon…

Don’t worry. We will share the link with you. I guarantee you that Jack will be wearing one of these sometime soon and I will capture a photo of it and share :)

Here’s the link…

MMA Fighter Fedor Emelianenko Glorious Sweater of Absolute Victory (XL) https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0751JWJ4Z/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_api_i_VzXBCbKK5J9NA