Manager joins in on Velasquez loss with new spin

Normally we wouldn’t zoom and enhance a loss but the Cain Velasquez camp and his friends are making it hard.

At UFC on ESPN 1 we watched Cain get knocked silly by power puncher Francis Ngannou and fall to the ground. His knee buckled and despite this angle showing Francis land a vicious shot…

…there are still claims that it was a ‘fluke’ or that it wasn’t a KO. Come on man. Just take the L.

His coach Javier Mendez has joined the PR campaign to erase Ngannou’s incredible :26 knockout victory. He appeared on Submission Radio recently and blamed it on an illegal punch. So what is it? Illegal punch or injury?

Listen to the spin yourself and let us know in the comments – do you think it was legit?

