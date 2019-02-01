Dillon Danis wants a piece of Steven Seagal in Bellator

This stuff writes itself.

Dillon Danis, Conor McGregor’s pal, was one of the targets of Khabib Nurmagomedov in the UFC 229 post fight brawl. It was in retaliation for McGregor’s posse attacking a bus the Russian was on, a whole bunch of insults, and everything in between.

In an attempt to stay relevant, and being Russian leader Validimir Putin’s friend, cheeseburger chomping martial artist and one time A-list movie star Steven Seagal put his two cents in. He sided to no one’s surprise with Khabib and said he would have joined the Russians in attacking Dillon. Here’s the video from Submission Radio before we move on…

Here was Danis’s response and we are 100% behind Bellator making this happen.

Seagal has taken claim for Anderson Silva’s success along with anyone else who will let him get away with it. He has also made allusions that he would decimate MMA fighters in real life. Riiiight…

Oh yeah, and the one scuffle he reportedly got in to with a legit judo practitioner and wrestler ended up with him pooping his pants and going to sleep. Thanks Gene LeBell.