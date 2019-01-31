Dana White says he will fight Oscar De La Hoya

When Golden Boy MMA held the now infamous Liddell vs Ortiz III PPV back in November words flew back and forth between detractor Dana White and promoter Oscar De La Hoya.

White criticized Oscar for putting a near 50 year old Liddell back in the cage after suffering some very brutal knockouts. White forced him in to retirement back in 2010 because he was knocked out three times in a row. Fans agreed that someone needed to save Chuck from himself and stepping back in to the cage. It worked for a while…

Tito Ortiz had been KO’d twice by Liddell and back in 2016 or around that time he was trash talking “The Iceman” again. This prompted Chuck to clap back, water turned to wine, and we got a third fight. It should have never happened.

After Chuck wobbled around the cage like an elderly man in a nursing home for four minutes – Tito put his lights out to no one’s surprise, or joy. Even Tito fans didn’t want to see Ortiz get revenge but it happened and it was ugly.

Dana immediately fired shots at De La Hoya for allowing it to go on and on top of that for just a small number of PPV viewers. Believe us when we say, if you didn’t keep up with this, White reminded Oscar how poorly the event did in buys. Alot.

Combined, all of that stuff sent boxing legend De La Hoya straight to the Luke Thomas show where he called out Dana for a boxing match.

Let’s get in the ring,. Let’s get in the ring, three rounds. Let’s do this…I’ll even give you five months so you can get off the juice, and then we can get in great shape and then we go three rounds. Look, I’m going to give you what, a 50 pound advantage? It’s ok. I can take you on. Let’s do it.

Dana is a smart guy and under no circumstances would he willingly put himself in a position to fail. He clapped back at Oscar via the Now or Never show on ESPN.

He’s an idiot. When you’re a moron like he is, you have to fight. Yeah I’ll fight Oscar De La Hoya. Not boxing though. Not boxing. Normally when these types of challenges go out, I say ‘I’ll box him.’ I’m not boxing Oscar De La Hoya.

Would you watch this fight?