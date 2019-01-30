PHOTO: Daniel Bryan reveals the most oddly unique WWE championship belt yet

There have been some interesting belts in pro wrestling.

An example of one would be WWE’s retired hardcore title that was shattered and seemingly put back together with caution tape and glue. Some of the older belts that looked like they were designed for someone with a tiny waist are close behind it. This week we think Daniel Bryan might have topped them all.

Bryan unveiled a specially customized version of the new World and Universal championships made from “a naturally fallen oak tree and hemp”.

THIS is the new symbol of excellence.



Say hello to the new 100% SUSTAINABLE HEMP #WWEChampionship! #SDLive @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/2C8yszzAko — WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2019



This is pro wrestling all the way. Bryan gets it and whoever let him do this does too. Given his vegan/vegetarian eating habits, humble lifestyle, and bearded appearance it suits him. Brilliant.

What do you think of it?

