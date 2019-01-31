VIDEO: Dolph Ziggler discusses the shock announcement of Ambrose’s WWE departure

Busted Open Radio is a popular stop for many pro wrestlers and usually the gloves are off, or at least they are more willing to speak about items they normally wouldn’t.

Recently they had “The Show Off” Dolph Ziggler on and he was asked about hearing the news that Dean Ambrose would not be renewing his contract and what he thought about it. (Audio below)

Yeah, that was very surprising to me. I don’t know too many people who are close with him to have any insight, I really wouldn’t want to guess anything, but, yeah, I did not see that coming. I thought, ‘That guy’s always got something going on with WWE. He’s always in a prominent role, doing something great, he seems beloved by the fans.’ So, yeah, I did not see that coming. Some people like to move on and do some other stuff, I understand.

A ridiculously nice guy. He loves the business, he loves wrestling. Definitely does his own thing. He’s kind of in his own world, a lot. I’m friends with his wife, Renee Young, but Dean and I…I mean, if we’re put into a match together we would talk, or something…but otherwise. Really friendly guy, loves wrestling, loves having a good time, but definitely does his own thing and maybe he’s looking to go do his own thing some more.

