Minnesota Wrestling shares new videos of Lesnar training with a beast

The verified Twitter account of Minnesota Wrestling posted a couple of videos featuring WWE champ and former UFC heavyweight champ Brock Lesnar wrestling with another beast, Gable Steveson. This is most likely for the youngster’s benefit but we are guessing it helps Lesnar all the same.

Lesnar is reportedly returning to the UFC this year and it would be hard – we would think – to find another monster to train with like Steveson. Don’t believe us? Check it out.

If this was in The Octagon and it was on PPV I would lay down my money in a heartbeat. Make it happen Dana.

If Vince McMahon sees Gable…

Just saying.