Pacquiao and Broner arrive in Vegas, speak to media

WBA welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao takes on challenger Adrien Broner this Saturday and the hype is ramping up. While this match-up may not have the attention that Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury did we will admit we are almost as excited. We hope other fans realize like us that any time a boxer steps in to the ring it could be the last time. With Pacquiao pushing 40 and Broner still in his prime at 29 this fight could go badly and possibly prompt a retirement for the champ.

Editor, Jack Bratcher and I are fighting fans meaning we love all combat sports and some pro wrestling. It’s just in our blood. We don’t put much stock in records and that’s because of the unpredictable nature of the ‘sweet science’. Broner is 3-1-1 in his last 5 and PacMan is struggling with a 2-2-1 so using records for boxing math here is not realistic.

The last two of those fights for Manny saw him lose the WBO welterweight title to underdog Jeff Horn and then win the WBA welterweight title from Lucas Matthysse in his next outing. Boxing is a mad, mad world with doors opening and closing for fighters each month. Maybe that’s why people understand that despite Pacquiao’s legendary status – anything can happen Saturday.

Broner spoke to the media when he arrived in Vegas today and he seemed relaxed and happy despite from pundits and Pacquiao’s large fanbase. (via Bad Left Hook)

I’m just excited I’m the underdog and I know there are a lot of people that are here to see me lose. This is my second fight with my trainer Kevin Cunningham and we brought in strength and conditioning, so we good. You’ll see so on January 19.

I’m so focused that I don’t feel any of this hype surrounding the fight. This just starts another chapter in my book. I’m still writing my story and it’s going to have a happy ending.

Pacquiao has been very cheerful in appearances leading up to Saturday and his Vegas arrival seemed to be no different.

People say I appear happier this fight. I am happy. I’m so excited to be back in the U.S. to fight again. Everyone has been so good to me here; it’s like a second home.

I’m getting very excited for Saturday night, and I’m ready for Broner. Forty is just a number to me. My sparring partners are in their mid-20s.

The fact that I worked so hard in training is an example for my passion for boxing. I am always looking for ways to improve. Now that I’m older I listen to my body. If I’m sore I will take an extra day to recover if I have to.

Every day in training camp I have been strong, fresh and fast. I am not ready to retire; I am ready for my next fight.

Who do you think wins on Saturday?