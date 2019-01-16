Roy Jones Jr gives his epic take on Pacquiao vs Broner

Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr spoke with FightHype.com and he broke down Saturday’s Manny Pacquiao vs Adrien Broner blockbuster boxing match as only he could.

Boxing is about staying hungry and healthy and never taking your eyes off the prize. To Jones Jr a fighter’s ‘fire’ is important and he takes that in to account when examining the match-up.

Pacquiao has nothing left to prove and Broner is right there with him. Both of them are former multi-division world champions and current WBA welterweight champion Manny is a lock for the hall of fame. It’s either the money or an attempt to prove they still have it, stay relevant.

Whatever it is we offer up what Jones Jr had to say. Check it out…