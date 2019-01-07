VIDEO: Probably THE most disgusting moment in female wrestling, you have been warned

There is classless like Joey Ryan and his “dick” spot.

Then there is Priscilla Kelly.

In what is most likely the most disgusting moment in female wrestling history she reaches in to her trunks and pulls out a used tampon. Then she shoves it in her opponents mouth…

I gagged when I saw it and I am gagging while I type this. This is obviously fake – please be fake – but it is no less gross. I have never and hope to never again see something like this in wrestling or anything else I watch.

The scary part? She competed in the Mae Young classic for WWE. We are guessing she never will again.

GROSS.