David Arquette victorious in pro wrestling return

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — David Arquette made his return to the pro wrestling ring over the weekend at Tried-N-True Pro presents NWA pop-up event where he participated in a hair-vs-hair tag team match along with former NWA heavyweight champ Tim Storm as they took on veteran Jocephus and his female Spiritual Advisor.

The event was held at the Wilma Rudolph Center in Clarksville in front of a sold out crowd. Arquette, a former WCW heavyweight champion, was involved in a bloody death match in November that sent him to the hospital. However, in his return on Saturday the actor/wrestler was able to get the victory without a single stitch.

Arquette pulled off some nice maneuvers and for the most part held his own even though Jocephus’s Spiritual Advisor nearly had him hypnotized at one point in the match. Arquette shook it off and though he took a few slams himself ultimately was able to come off the top ropes on top of Jocephus and get the three count.

Jocephus, who is known for his long locks and beard, had to submit to Arquette shaving his head and cutting the whiskers. It was a triumphant return to the ring for Arquette who said he was back for the fans and because he loves wrestling.

Check out highlights of the match in the video below

The event also saw NWA heavyweight champion Nick Aldis retain his ten pounds of gold in the main event against challenger James Storm. NWA women’s champ Jazz as well as NWA national champ Willie Mack also retained their belts.

Other standouts included winning efforts from fan favorites War Kings tag team partners Crimson and Jax Dane, as well as a very memorable and bloody match between Crazzy Steve and Samuel Shaw that saw Shaw get slammed on a bed of thumbtacks and beaten in a loser leaves the organization match.

NWA POP-UP EVENT PHOTOS BY PROMMANOW

