USADA has made a lot of people scratch their heads with the current Jon Jones ‘atypical’ drug test debacle. It forced the UFC 232 event to be moved from Nevada to California but this doesn’t mean USADA can come, too. Nate Diaz fired a shot across their bow on Twitter. Stay outta Stockton, yo.

Usada can’t come over anymore.. — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 28, 2018