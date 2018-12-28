UFC 232 early weigh-ins video and results

UFC 232 goes down tomorrow night and features the much anticipated rematch between Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson with the light heavyweight title on the line. The co-main event is a champion vs champion bout between featherweight champ Cris Cyborg and bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes. The weigh-ins went down this morning and we invite you to check out the video and results (via MMAmania).

UFC 232 Main Event:

205 lbs.: Jon Jones (204) vs. Alexander Gustafsson (204.5)

UFC 232 Main Card:

145 lbs.: Cristiane Justino (144) vs. Amanda Nunes (145)

170 lbs.: Michael Chiesa (170.5) vs. Carlos Condit ()

205 lbs.: Corey Anderson (204.5) vs. Ilir Latifi (205.5)

145 lbs.: Chad Mendes () vs. Alexander Volkanovski (145)

UFC 232 “Prelims” on FOX Sports 1:

265 lbs.: Andrei Arlovski () vs. Walt Harris (258.5)

135 lbs.: Cat Zingano () vs. Megan Anderson ()

135 lbs.: Douglas Silva de Andrade (134.5) vs. Petr Yan (135.5)

155 lbs.: Ryan Hall () vs. B.J. Penn (156)

UFC 232 “Prelims” on Fight Pass:

135 lbs.: Andre Ewell (135.5) vs. Nathaniel Wood (135.5)

185 lbs.: Uriah Hall (185.5) vs. Bevon Lewis (186)

170 lbs.: Siyar Bahdurzada (171) vs. Curtis Millender (170)

135 lbs.: Brian Kelleher (135) vs. Montel Jackson ()