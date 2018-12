The ceremonial weigh-ins and staredowns for UFC 232 will take place this evening (Friday, Dec. 28) at 7 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT and you can catch the live stream right here. Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson will face-off ahead of their light heavyweight championship main event bout which takes place Saturday at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Women’s featherweight champ Cris Cyborg meets bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes in the co-headliner.

Please like & share: