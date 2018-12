The plot thickens… With the somewhat controversial split draw result of the Tyson Fury vs WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder fight behind us there are slews of hot takes on it. In the 12th it appeared Tyson was knocked out cold but then he rose from the dead to finish the round. On a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast he and his guest Deontay Wilder both agreed that Fury should have been counted out. Check it out.