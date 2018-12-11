UFC 231 medical suspensions

The Ontario Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport has released the list of suspensions for the UFC 231 competitors. Along with Brian Ortega’s losing effort in a featherweight title fight with Max Holloway he received a 6 month suspension for his efforts. Here’s the full list (via MMA Fighting).
- Max Holloway: Suspended 30 days
- def. Brian Ortega: Suspended 180 days or until medically cleared
- Valentina Shevchenko: Suspended 30 days
- def. Joanna Jedrzejczyk: Suspended 30 days
- Gunnar Nelson: Suspended 30 days and needs medical clearance
- def. Alex Oliveira: Suspended 30 days and needs medical clearance
- Hakeem Dawodu: Suspended 14 days
- def. Kyle Bochniak: Suspended 30 days and needs medical clearance
- Thiago “Marreta” Santos: Suspended 14 days
- def. Jimi Manuwa: Suspended 60 days and needs medical clearance
- Nina Ansaroff: Suspended 14 days and needs medical clearance
- def. Claudia Gadelha: Suspended 14 days
- Gilbert Burns: Suspended 14 days
- def. Olivier Aubin-Mercier: Suspended 14 days
- Jessica Eye: Suspended 30 days
- def. Katlyn Chookagian: Suspended 30 days
- Elias Theodorou: Suspended 30 days
- def. Eryk Anders: Suspended 30 days and needs medical clearance
- Brad Katona: Suspended 14 days
- def. Matthew Lopez: Suspended 30 days
- Dhiego Lima: Suspended 14 days
- def. Chad Laprise: Suspended 180 days or until medically cleared
- Diego Ferreira: Suspended 14 days
- def. Kyle Nelson: Suspended 60 days
- Aleksandar Rakic: Suspended 14 days
- def. Devin Clark: Suspended 60 days and needs medical clearance
