UFC 231 medical suspensions

The Ontario Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport has released the list of suspensions for the UFC 231 competitors. Along with Brian Ortega’s losing effort in a featherweight title fight with Max Holloway he received a 6 month suspension for his efforts. Here’s the full list (via MMA Fighting).

  • Max Holloway: Suspended 30 days
  • def. Brian Ortega: Suspended 180 days or until medically cleared
  • Valentina Shevchenko: Suspended 30 days
  • def. Joanna Jedrzejczyk: Suspended 30 days
  • Gunnar Nelson: Suspended 30 days and needs medical clearance
  • def. Alex Oliveira: Suspended 30 days and needs medical clearance
  • Hakeem Dawodu: Suspended 14 days
  • def. Kyle Bochniak: Suspended 30 days and needs medical clearance
  • Thiago “Marreta” Santos: Suspended 14 days
  • def. Jimi Manuwa: Suspended 60 days and needs medical clearance
  • Nina Ansaroff: Suspended 14 days and needs medical clearance
  • def. Claudia Gadelha: Suspended 14 days
  • Gilbert Burns: Suspended 14 days
  • def. Olivier Aubin-Mercier: Suspended 14 days
  • Jessica Eye: Suspended 30 days
  • def. Katlyn Chookagian: Suspended 30 days
  • Elias Theodorou: Suspended 30 days
  • def. Eryk Anders: Suspended 30 days and needs medical clearance
  • Brad Katona: Suspended 14 days
  • def. Matthew Lopez: Suspended 30 days
  • Dhiego Lima: Suspended 14 days
  • def. Chad Laprise: Suspended 180 days or until medically cleared
  • Diego Ferreira: Suspended 14 days
  • def. Kyle Nelson: Suspended 60 days
  • Aleksandar Rakic: Suspended 14 days
  • def. Devin Clark: Suspended 60 days and needs medical clearance
Please like & share: