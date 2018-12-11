Getting Rid Of Parasites The Safe, Natural Way

It might be the fact that you are suffering from stomach upsets from time to time. This can be accentuated by loose stools and a constant feeling of nausea. If it is so, don’t be surprised if there are worms harboring in your stomach causing you all these botherations. It is frightening; however, you can fix this problem permanently by eliminating all these intestinal parasites. But how will it be possible? Continue reading this article to find out the possible solution.



1. Colon cleansing

Perhaps it is the most effective method to get rid of intestinal parasites from our system. Such cleansing consists of using a roughage or high-fiber diet plus supplements such as citrus pectin, activated charcoal, Psyllium husks, garlic, ripe papaya\’s extract, pumpkin (preferably seeds), roots of the beets plus linseeds.



Although this approach is not preferred by most of the clinical data researchers at present, they will deliver the goods in the long run and are treated as alternative medicines for colon cleansing.



2. Garlic



We all know garlic for its awesome fighting capabilities against roundworms, pinworms, and Giardia lamblia with its astounding antifungal, antiseptic, and antibacterial properties. The parasites are responsible for infecting our gut and disrupting the functioning of our digestive tract. However, the consumption of raw garlic on an empty stomach for a duration of 7 days will prove effective for eliminating all these annoying parasites. You may likewise boil garlic in milk and drink it to get the desired effects.



3. Carom seeds



Another successful remedy for intestinal parasites are the carom seeds rich in the content of a compound known as thymol that can boast of having the ability to thwart the growth of any worm in our stomach. These carom seeds must be consumed along with jaggery for treating intestinal parasites. You need to take a small amount of jaggery every morning and then wait for 30 minutes. Following this, take half a spoon of carom seeds along with water. This must be repeated daily for at least 14 days to get rid of the parasite once and for all.



4. Turmeric



Turmeric can boast of having antiseptic and antimicrobial properties competent to kill these intestinal worms. Apart from this, turmeric will also aid in getting rid of any symptom like excessive gas, bloating, abdominal pain, and nausea. One needs to extract the juice from raw turmeric and then drink it after adding salt. Do not forget to drink it on an empty stomach every morning for at least 7 days to get the best outcomes.



5. Antibiotics



Although candida (which is a genus of yeast) often infects our mouth and vagina, its overgrowth might also happen in our intestine. Candida might appear in our stools in the form of a white material resembling bits of string cheese. It is possible to treat this condition with the help of antibiotics particularly the non-spectrum ones which can prevent the yeast from growing beyond our control. If you want to enrich your knowledge on this subject, find out more about it here.



6. Neem



Neem happens to be effective when it comes to the natural treatment for intestinal parasites. Having remarkable anti-parasitic properties, neem will work wonders while getting rid of the worms and will aid us in eliminating toxins too. One needs to grind neem leaves till they become a fine paste and then eat one tablespoonful of that paste along with water every morning before taking any food.



7. Carrots



Carrots are rich in the content of beta-carotene which is a precursor to vitamin A and can be used for treating intestinal parasites. Apart from this, zinc and vitamin C present in the carrots likewise help to enhance our immune system. A powerful immune system will combat against parasites more effectively. Consequently, make it a point to consume carrot juice every morning on an empty stomach to eliminate intestinal worms in a safe and natural manner.



8. Cloves



Cloves are known to have remarkable antibacterial, antiseptic, and anti-parasitic properties. You need to mix 1 teaspoon of powdered clove with 1 cup of hot water and allow it to steep for several minutes. Consume this mixture for at least 7 days.



9. Coconut



Lastly, we will mention about coconut which is considered to be one of the most effective remedies for treating intestinal parasites. Consume 1 tablespoon of crushed coconut every morning and drink one glass of milk along with 2 tablespoons of castor oil after a couple of hours. Repeat this process for at least 7 days to get rid of your intestinal worms. However, take care that the castor oil you buy is labeled as edible.



Conclusion



Parasites have become a part of the daily life of many individuals out there and one should make it a point to check out for their existence in our stomach and other parts of our bodies at regular intervals. Also, do not forget to check with an experienced physician if you’re expecting a baby or are breastfeeding before taking herbal supplements to get rid of parasites.

