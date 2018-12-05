Odds for UFC 231 main and co-main are all over the place

UFC 231 doesn’t seem to have much of a hype train behind it even with two amazing fights atop the card. There is a championship main event between featherweights Brian Ortega and Max Holloway(c) and a flyweight title fight pitting Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs Valentina Shevchenko. Both of those have the potential to be fight of the night and maybe even year if they show up with their A games.

Shevchenko is 3-1 in her last four and that one loss is to bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes. She then moved up to flyweight and snagged performance of the night for her win over Priscila Cachoeira. In comparison, Joanna Jedrzejczyk is 2-2 in her last four and both losses came from her strawweight championship bouts with Rose Namajunas. In her last fight she bounced back with a decision win over Tecia Torres then moved up to flyweight. The timing for the match-up with Shevchenko to come together was perfect. Here are the odds from three of the main betting sites and we want you to note that they are kind of all over the place.

BOVADA Joanna +270 Valentina -360 OPENING Joanna +192 Valentina -248 BET ONLINE Joanna +235 Valentina -320

The main event of Max Holloway and Brian Ortega is a very solid one. Holloway is on an astonishing 13 fight win streak in the UFC peaked by two back to back finishes of former champion Jose Aldo. He hasn’t lost a fight since January of 2014 to put that in perspective. Ortega hasn’t lost a fight in his entire professional career and he has finished all six of his UFC opponents. Honestly, the skill levels and contrasting styles in this fight make it a hard one to pick if you are on the fence. Maybe that’s why the odds makers on completely different pages here.

BOVADA Max -130 Brian +100 OPENING Max -192 Brian +140 SPORTS BETTING Max -115 Brian -105

What is going on with this card? Who is making these odds? Why is Gamora? Seriously, if you are betting on these fights please let us know what site and why!