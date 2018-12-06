Chris Jericho stokes rumors about his wrestling future

Chris Jericho’s name comes up every time a new promotion is opened or just generally when he is not contracted with WWE and speculative Reddit threads pop up. The rumors were floating around that Jericho might finally make a run in IMPACT wrestling or simply return to WWE and Chris wasn’t actively squashing them so they continued. He recently spoke with Drew Dalby and further fanned the flames by dodging giving definitive answers and name dropping several organizations as potential destinations. Check out some of what he said and then watch the video below it.

I think that’s one of the cool things about this whole year. I’ve really given fans of Jericho a lot to be happy about, and a lot to look forward to. Lots of surprises, from the Kenny Omega match last year all the way up until what we’re talking about today. And the best thing is I don’t know what I’m going to do. There’s nothing set in stone. I have spoken to people in all those organizations that you’ve mentioned. IMPACT…I had a great conversation with them the other day in Toronto and there’s some great matches I could have there, and why wouldn’t I go if it was right? There’s a lot of matches in Japan that I’d still like to have. Is Tony Khan opening his own company? I’ve heard nothing that says he’s not. And of course WWE is WWE. I have almost a 20 year history there. I could walk in the door tomorrow and know exactly what to do to get that reaction. I’ll tell you one thing…there won’t be a list. That’s done. I don’t feel it anymore.