He’s no longer fighting inside the Octagon but former WWE superstar and two-stint UFC veteran CM Punk is currently serving as a commentator for Cage Fury Fighting Championships in New Jersey. Punk will make his broadcasting debut on UFC Fight Pass tonight (Friday, Dec. 14), but before that check out Punk hosting the CFFC 71 weigh-ins from Atlantic City. Looks to be a fun card with some legitimate heat and it’s nice to see Punk giving some shine to the regional MMA shows.

Please like & share: