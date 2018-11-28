Current odds for Jones vs Gustafsson 2

Jon Jones vs Alexander Gustafsson 1 at UFC 165 was arguably the best fight of 2013. Jones came out on top via a razor thin decision so a rematch was called for almost immediately. It took a long time but it will finally happen at UFC 232 on December 29, 2018. Even though Jon has been absent from competition and despite the closeness of the their first bout the odds are not what you would expect. Here’s what Bovada has them at currently…

Gustafsson +220 Jones -280

What do you think of those odds?