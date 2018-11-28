Jesse Ventura says he may actually run for President in 2020 and Trump has no chance

Oh, TMZ. You create some of the best unscripted comedy moments. They caught up with former pro wrestling star and governor Jesse ‘The Body’ Ventura. In this video he claims he may actually run for president in 2020 for the green party and said, “Trump knows wrestling, he participated in two WrestleMania’s. He knows he can never outtalk a wrestler and he knows I’m the greatest talker wrestling’s ever had.” Side note here. Ventura looks like Gary Busey in this video. Wide eyed and insane.

